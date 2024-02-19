Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
Kriti-Pulkit To Get Hitched Soon? Couple Arrives In Delhi After Hinting March Wedding
Pulkit Samrat with fiance Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Pulkit Samrat/Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who recently announced their engagement in January, were spotted in Delhi on Monday. The video of the couple is going viral with many speculating if they are in the capital city for their wedding preparations as just recently they had teased a March wedding.
Kriti and Pulkit were in a relationship since 2017.
