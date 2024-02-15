English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Kriti Sanon Has A Quirky Reply For Fan Who Questioned Her Non-human Characters In TBMAUJ, Bhediya

Kriti Sanon recently held a fan interaction session on her X account wherein her followers asked her questions about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti
Kriti | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her recent film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Released on February 9, the film has already grossed over ₹80 crore at the worldwide box office. Days after the release of the film, lead actress Kriti Sanon took to her X (formerly Twitter) to hold a fan interaction session. 

Kriti Sanon reveals how Shahid Kapoor entertained her on sets of TBMAUJ 

On February 15, Kriti Sanon hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her X account. The actress interacted with fans and answered their questions about her recent film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. One of the users asked the actress about her co-star Shahid Kapoor and how the actor entertained them on the sets of the film. 

A screengrab of Kriti Sanon' post | Image: Kriti Sanon/X

The actress answered the question candidly and listed the things Shahid would do to keep the cast entertained. She revealed, “He, his Punjabi playlist and his sense of humour— all are super entertaining!! #AskKriti.” Her answers are now doing rounds on social media. 

Kriti Sanon on playing non-human characters in TBMAUJ and Bhediya

Kriti Sanon is a favourite of Maddock Films production company. In the previous film by the label, Bhediya headlined by Varun Dhawan, Kriti played the role of a wolf. In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya the actress played the role of a robot, SIFRA. In the same Ask Me Anything session, the actress was asked if the production label did not want her to play a human. 

A screengrab of Kriti Sanon' post | Image: Kriti Sanon/X

The actress hilariously replied to the user saying, “Hahahaha…gotta find the next non-human character! Any suggestions?” In the fan interaction session, the actress also revealed the possibility to a romantic-comedy film with Shahid Kapoor. Responding to the question, Kriti Sanon wrote, "With All the love pouring in, I’m sure Amit &Aradhana (writers& directors)  are compelled to write Part2 soooonnnn! 😍❤️." Soon after Kriti Sanon remarked, fans began to expect a sequel to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

