Kriti Sanon has been basking in the success of her recently released film Crew. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles. In a recent interview, Kriti opened up about her first reaction when the makers narrated the script and shared that after hearing it, she knew this “wasn’t a manifesto on feminism”.

Crew was just about the good, clean fun of three women: Kriti Sanon

In an interview with Elle India, Kriti Sanon shared that when she first heard the script, she knew this wasn’t about “male bashing”. Crew is just about the “good, clean fun of three women” outsmarting the authorities to steal a cachet of gold for themselves. In the film, Kriti played the role of the nerdy dreamer air hostess Divya Rana, who helped Kareena and Tabu, in stealing the gold.

(A still from Crew | Image: Instagram)

The actress has been overwhelmed by the response after the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she opened up about the success of the film and said, "It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre."

(A still from Crew | Image: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon hints at Crew sequel

The actress said that people have been loving it and if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script then there are chances for a sequel. "We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI in an interview.

