Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Kriti Sanon Talks About Lack Of Comedy Roles For Women In Films Amid TBMAUJ Box Office Success

Kriti Sanon's latest release, TBMAUJ, saw the actress as Sifra the robot - a comic role. The actress reflected on the limited scope for women in the genre.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon in TBMAUJ
Kriti Sanon in TBMAUJ | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Kriti Sanon's last theatrical release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, made for a rather unique title adding itself to the actress' filmography. The Shahid Kapoor starrer saw Kriti assume the role of Sifra - a robot. As the film enjoys a decent run at the theatres, the actress has shared her reflections on her newly-attempted genre, also expressing gratitude to the audience for showering love on her efforts.

Kriti Sanon says there is a lack of comedy roles for women


Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from the theatres where a particular scene from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya featuring her garnered immense laughter from the audience. Penning a note about the same, the National Award winning actress expressed gratitude to the audience for accepting the quirky character of Sifra. The note went on to speak about how the actress has always enjoyed the genre of comedy however has observed how there are not very many roles written for women.

The caption to the post read, "This laughter is everything!! When you can hear the audience genuinely enjoy the film— Best feeling ever!! I’ve always enjoyed comedy, and not much of it is written for women in films! Glad to have gotten a role like SIFRA that could make people laugh while they fell in love with her too! Which is your fav scene from #TBMAUJ ??"

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been enjoying a decent run at the box office


Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9. Mounted on a budget of ₹75 crores, the Maddock Films production has been enjoying a pouring in of optimistic numbers. As per a Sacnilk report, the film, currently in its second week at the theatres, has earned ₹62.45 crores at the domestic box office. Its worldwide collections stand at an impressive ₹107 crores.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still running in theatres. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:57 IST

