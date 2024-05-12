Advertisement

A lacklustre start at the box office in the first quarter of 2024 has given rise to the discussion of the increasing entourage cost in the industry. The discussion revolves around the need for the ancillary people around the stars like a nutritionist, trainers, chefs, hairstylists, makeup and vanity, the cost of which is borne by the producer ultimately increasing the film’s budget. Kriti Sanon, who has recently ventured into production has shared her opinion. The actress has had a successful year so far with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya and Crew.

You need to understand what is needed and what is luxury: Kriti Sanon

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kriti Sanon was asked about the rising budget of films due to the team accompanying actors. The host cited an example of a recent film headlined by a ‘massive male star’ wherein he had 3 cooks for him, the cost of which was borne by the producer. To this, the Luka Chupi actress shared, “I don’t know which film you are talking about, but whichever it is, those are too many cooks to begin with!”

However, the actress argued that some things are necessary for an actor and the artist would not be able to do without it. She shared, “But if you are in a film where you need to make a certain kind of body for that particular role, then obviously from the actor a lot of effort goes into achieving that. The expenses then, rightly so, the producer takes care of. So, you need to understand what is needed and what is luxury. The producers have to take a call.” Additionally, Kriti also argued that a team for make-up, costume and stylist is important for artists and sometimes they get their assistants because of the hefty amount of work.

Kriti Sanon says she pays for her team

In the same conversation, Kriti Sanon opined that if the movie does not demand a particular look or body from the actor they need to assemble a team, then the responsibility of their fees should rest with the actor. She added, “Apart from that I feel, a trainer or a nutritionist, depending on the role. In my case, there have been many situations where my body is of no concern to the producer or the director, so if I am training and taking a trainer, I pay that cost. You have to balance what is needed for the film, and what is not. It can’t be an unnecessary expense.”

Kriti Sanon will feature in the upcoming movie Do Patti which also stars Kajol. The film will mark her debut as a producer.