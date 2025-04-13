Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bajirao Mastani, Veer Zaara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Munna Bhai MBBS: Blockbusters Rejected By Aishwarya Rai

Updated April 13th 2025, 21:02 IST
Aishwarya Rai is one of the best-known actresses in Bollywood, who has also made her name across the globe. She has made her mark in over 45 films across romance, drama, action, comedy and historical genres. However, in between her dazzling career, she passed on some opportunities that went on to become blockbusters later. While the actress has rarely expressed regret over opportunities she has given up, take a look at the movies she passed on, which later became a success at the box office.
Aishwarya Rai reportedly said no to the Dharma Production film. The actress was considered for the role of Tina, but rejected it, thinking that it would be perceived negatively as the character comes between two best friends. Rani Mukerji, ended up playing the character eventually.
Aishwarya was also offered the titular role of Zaara in the 2004 film. As per reports, the actress thought of the cross-border love story to be a challenging role to take on. However, she has never spoken about why she rejected the part, it is also alleged that she declined the role due to scheduling conflicts. Preity Zinta played the part finally.
The horror-comedy is directed by Priyadarshan and features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. As per reports, Aishwarya passed on the part of Manjulika/Avni due to scheduling conflicts. Vidya Balan played the role, which went on to earn a cult classic status.
The role of Kashibai in the movie, which was eventually played by Priyanka Chopra, was offered to several actresses. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself shared that actors had declined the part due to concerns about the length of their role. One such actress seems to be Aishwarya Rai.
Aishwarya Rai also reportedly passed on the role of Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). Directed by Rajkummar Hirani, the film was headlined by Sanjay Dutt. It is alleged that the Devdas actress passed on the role of Dr Suman as she did not want to partake in a film based on social issues. Lagaan fame Gracy Singh played the character.
Published April 13th 2025, 21:02 IST