Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Bajirao Mastani, Veer Zaara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Munna Bhai MBBS: Blockbusters Rejected By Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is one of the best-known actresses in Bollywood, who has also made her name across the globe. She has made her mark in over 45 films across romance, drama, action, comedy and historical genres. However, in between her dazzling career, she passed on some opportunities that went on to become blockbusters later. While the actress has rarely expressed regret over opportunities she has given up, take a look at the movies she passed on, which later became a success at the box office.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani Mukerji as Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai | Image: IMDb

Aishwarya Rai reportedly said no to the Dharma Production film. The actress was considered for the role of Tina, but rejected it, thinking that it would be perceived negatively as the character comes between two best friends. Rani Mukerji, ended up playing the character eventually.

Veer Zara

Preity Zinta ended up playing Zaara in Veer Zaara | Image: IMDb

Aishwarya was also offered the titular role of Zaara in the 2004 film. As per reports, the actress thought of the cross-border love story to be a challenging role to take on. However, she has never spoken about why she rejected the part, it is also alleged that she declined the role due to scheduling conflicts. Preity Zinta played the part finally.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The horror-comedy is directed by Priyadarshan and features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. As per reports, Aishwarya passed on the part of Manjulika/Avni due to scheduling conflicts. Vidya Balan played the role, which went on to earn a cult classic status.

Bajirao Mastani

The role of Kashibai in the movie, which was eventually played by Priyanka Chopra, was offered to several actresses. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself shared that actors had declined the part due to concerns about the length of their role. One such actress seems to be Aishwarya Rai.

Munna Bhai MBBS