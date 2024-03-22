Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu has ventured into foreign territory with his latest film, Madgaon Express. The film marks his directorial debut. The actor-turned-director recently opened up on why he picked Goa as the backdrop for this special project.

Madgaon Express is an ode to Kunal Kemmu's Goa memories



In a conversation with PTI, Kunal Kemmu shared how memories from his first trip to Goa, is something that he holds extremely dear to his heart. He also elaborated on the reason behind picking it as the core theme for his film.

Advertisement



He said, "Usually, I get asked why Goa? It's also the modes of transport you take to get to these places. Especially with friends, it will either be a road trip or plane trips. But the plane trip will not be as much fun because the kind of space and the kind of experiences you can have on a road journey or a train journey is slightly more than being on a plane."

Riteish Sidhwani on producing Madgaon Express



Madgaon Express has been bakrolled by Excel Entertainment. Incidentally, bromances have been quite a popular pick for the production house - some notable titles being Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the Fukrey franchise, Rock On!! Madgaon Express also happens to fall into the same category. In the same interview, producer Riteish Sidhwani shared how he believes this coincidence is indeed fated.



He said, "These stories find us. If somebody writes a film based on bromance and talks about friends, somehow it just finds its way to us knowing that we are suckers for it. But I feel it resonates with a wider audience. Without friends, none of us would be in this space that we are in. All of us have that special person or a friend. I don't know of anybody who didn't have that kind of in their life. That makes it a bit more relatable." Madgaon Express is currently running in theatres.