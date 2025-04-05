Laapataa Ladies Plagiarism Controversy: Burqa City Director Likely To Meet Kiran Rao And Team After Many Similarities Emerge

Laapataa Ladies has recently run into controversy when a social media user pointed out that the film has been ‘copied’ from the Arabic movie, Burqa City. While the makers of the Hindi film have denied the allegations of plagiarism, the director of the Arabic film has shared his observations on the similarity between the two films. Fabrice Bracq detailed how he was planning to make his film a full feature film, but it is not possible now.

Burqa City director shares similarities between his film and Laapataa Ladies

In a conversation with IFP, the Burqa City director shared, “Then I watched the film and was both surprised and shocked to see that, although the story had been adapted to Indian culture, many aspects of my short were clearly present.” He also noticed that the climax of the movie and the themes of ‘feminism’ were directly copied from Burqa City. He expressed disappointment at the Laapataa Ladies makers for sending the movie as India's official entry to the Oscars.



He shared, "When I found out, I was both shocked and saddened, especially since I understood that the film has been a huge success in India and was even shortlisted for the Oscars. As for me, I had hopes and was in discussions to adapt Burkha City into a feature film. But is that even possible now?" Fabrice Bracq also expressed a desire to contact Kiran Rao and Laapataa Ladies to iron out the differences and get to the bottom of the issue.

Laapataa Ladies' writer Biplab Goswami reacts to plagiarism claims

After the filmmaker's statement, writer Biplab Goswami reacted to the backlash. In a statement issued on Instagram, he wrote, "Even within this registered synopsis, there is a scene that clearly describes the groom bringing home the wrong bride and being shocked and stricken upon realising his mistake because of the veil, along with the rest of his family. This is where the story takes off. I had also clearly written about the scene of the worried groom going to the police station and showing the only photograph he had of his missing bride to the police officer, but the bride's face was covered with a veil, resulting in a comedic moment."



