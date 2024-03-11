×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Laapataa Ladies: Pratibha Ranta Opens Up About Audience’s Acceptance Of TV Stars On Big Screen

Pratibha Ranta was last seen in the TV show Qurbaan Hua in 2021. Since then, the actress kept her distance from any project till Laapataa Ladies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta | Image:Instagram
Laapataa Ladies, which is currently having a successful run at the box office, features Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta in major roles. The film is about the disappearance of brides on a train. In a recent interview, Pratibha talked about his feature debut and whether she has found acceptance from the audience as a film actor after only working in television shows so far. 

Pratibha Ranta emphasises content-driven films

Pratibha was last seen in Zee's TV show Qurbaan Hua, which aired its final episode in September 2021. Since then, the actress kept her distance from any project till now. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, when asked if the audience has now become more accepting of TV stars on the big screens, Pratibha replied, “I think audience ko sirf kaam dekhna hai. They just want good stories around them."

 

 

Pratibha says she is also observing the changes that are occurring. Citing the example of 12th Fail, the actress claimed that people still prefer to watch content in theatres even when it is available on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Pratibha provides a 12th Fail example. 

Pratibha believes that good work is what gets spoken about and seen in today's world, and background doesn't really matter. She asserted that the distinction between media is meaningless unless and until one works with conviction.

 

 

Pratibha Ranta on female roles in the entertainment industry

Pratibha acknowledged that there have been changes in the realm of writing and even roles for female actors. She said that previously actresses had few significant roles in which they could showcase their acting abilities. 

However, the roles are more defined these days, which has caused the boundaries of the medium to become less distinct. The viewer will relate to a character more the more layers there are. Pratibha thanked God that she was given a complex and strong role to play in her feature debut Laapta Ladies. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

