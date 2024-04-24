Advertisement

Yashpal Sharma is a seasonal actor who has given many memorable roles in movies such as Lagaan, Gangaajal, Aarakshan and Ayothi. This year, he was seen in Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story, which earned mixed reviews from the audience. Recently, he candidly compared Bollywood to South Indian cinema and said claimed that South industries are "professional" and "punctual".

They have everything ready even if it’s a huge setup: Yashpal Sharma

In conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, the Lagaan actor shared that things happen quickly in the South film industries and there's no delay. “Professionalism is high in South film industries, Tamil and Telugu, and they are fast with everything. I have not seen that even in Bollywood. They have everything ready even if it’s a huge setup,” he added.

(A file photo of Yashpal Sharma | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Yashpal has worked in South cinema. He made his debut with the Telugu movie Lakshyam (2007), starring Gopichand, Jagapati Babu and Anushka Shetty. Speaking fondly about South cinema, the actor recalled working in the movie which according to him was more successful than Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji (both released in the same year). He added that cheques given by production houses in the south don't bounce.

Tamil industry is even better: Yashpal Sharma

After heaping praise on the Telugu film industry, the actor shared that the Tamil film industry is "even better". Calling them talented people, he recalled working in the movie titled Ayothi directed by Manthira Moorthi. The film was a critical and commercial success despite being made on a small budget. "Everyone from Rajinikanth and important ministers watched that movie and kept praising it. The director is a really talented guy,” he concluded.

In the film, he played the role of a misogynistic patriarch who torture his family due to his superstitious beliefs.