Lahore 1947 Delayed, Sunny Deol Blames Aamir Khan's Need For Perfection As The Reason: He Wants To Take His Time

The Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 was supposed to release earlier this year, but the film was delayed, citing post-production work. Now, Sunny has addressed the reason behind the delay and said that since Aamir Khan is the producer, he is looking after the editing of the movie himself. However, he assured the fans that the movie would be released this year. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie is set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars Preity Zinta .

Sunny Deol shares an update on Lahore 1947

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that the movie is currently being edited. However, Aamir wants it to be edited perfectly, so he is looking over the post-production. Sunny added that he started the filming of Jaat after wrapping up Lahore 1947, but the former is coming before. He said, "Woh film definitely aa rahi hai. Woh kya huya woh film maine pehle shuru ki thi. Uski kaafi shooting poori khatam ho chuki hai. And uske baad maine Jaat shuru ki hai. But usme thoda sa waqt isliye bhi lag raha hai because Aamir is the producer, and he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything."

When asked about working with Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years, Sunny said it was a great experience as they both challenged each other. He added that everyone manifested for them to come together as they have given hit movies together - Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. He further mentioned that before him, the makers approached other actors, but everyone rejected. It was after Gadar 2; they approached him, and he immediately said yes.

Sunny Deol to be next seen in Jaat