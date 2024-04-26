Advertisement

Lara Dutta is known for being strongheaded In a new interview, the actress walked down memory lane and shared an anecdote from the promotional tour of her debut film Andaaz (2003) She recalled thrashing a man in public when he tried to pinch her waist amid a huge crowd. The incident took place in Delhi where the cast of the movie including Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and herself travelled for the music launch.

What did Lara Dutta say about being pinched by a guy in public?

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Lara Dutta recalled the incident that happened in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. She mentioned that it was her first movie and she was getting a hang of acting, promotions and the business in general. She remembered being a part of the big crowd that had come to catch a glimpse of the actors.

Lara Dutta on the poster of Andaaz | Image: IMDb

Lara Dutta said, “Someone in the crowd sneaked in their hand and pinched me on my waist. I almost had some intuition, maybe this was military training, that you could sense that something was wrong. The moment that hand came in, I held that hand and I pulled out that guy from the crowd.” The actress noted that she was wearing a saree that day.

How did Lara Dutta’s co-stars react to the incident?

In the same conversation, the actress mentioned dragging the man down and thrashing him. She recalled beating him blue and black in public which raided eyebrows of his co-stars. She mentioned Akshay got worried and physically had to pull her away. She recalled the Khiladi actor cautioning her, “What are you doing? You are an actress, you can’t do this.”

A file photo of Lara Dutta | Image: IMDb

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000 following which she made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Andaaz. She starred as a lead actress alongside Priyanka Chopra in the romantic musical.