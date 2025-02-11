Published 20:12 IST, February 11th 2025
LEAKED: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot A Romantic Boat Scene For Param Sundari In Kerala
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set star together in Maddock Films' Param Sundari. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all geared up for their upcoming film Param Sundari. The duo who are busy shooting in Kerala, were seen having a gala time and also posed with fans for selfies. The pictures from the sets have now gone viral.
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Kerala diaries! Pictures from sets of Param Sundari go viral
Since past few days, several pictures from the sets have been doing rounds on social media. A post shared was shared by BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit has been leaked. In one of the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra were seen enjoying a boat ride at Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala.
In another pictures, the Shershah actor was seen posing with fans for selfies on the sets of the film.
Earlier, a video was leaked on Reddit in which the two actors were filming at Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. The clip showed the duo were seen having a chat before Janhvi getting up and walking away.
What do we know about Param Sundari?
In December 2024, Maddock Films announced the film and shared the first look of Param Sundari. Along with poster, the caption read, “North ka swag, South ki grace- two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari”.
Param Sundari will be helmed by Tushar Jalota who is best known for directing Dasvi. The film feature Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. Set against the backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari is described as a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos and unexpected twists. The story has been written by Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:12 IST, February 11th 2025