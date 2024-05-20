Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with husband Ranveer Singh, recently stepped out to cast her vote in Mumbai for General Elections. However, what grabbed netizens' attention was her baby bump which is now visible as she is in a second trimester. A video is going viral on the internet in which they can be seen arriving at the polling booth. The elections in six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai are part of the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in white shirt and jeans

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen getting out of the car to cast their vote. The actress wore a white loose shirt paired with jeans. Ranveer was also seen in a similar ensemble and paired their outfits with black tinted sunglasses. Soon after they dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Her baby bump," followed by a love-struck emoticons. Another wrote, "Wow look at her baby bump". Another wrote, "Did you see her belly??? Will the haters continue to write about the fact that she is not pregnant?" A fan noticed that the actress is unable to walk properly and wrote, "But is she not able to walk ?? Why is she walking so weirdly?"

The polling booths in Mumbai saw a steady stream of celebrities, including Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, all of whom made their presence felt by participating in the electoral process.

(Deepika with Ranveer | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone to begin shooting for The Intern after welcoming her first child?

Though The Intern was announced in early 2021, it has still not gone on the floors. In the meantime, reports surfaced that the film has been shelved. Now, according to the Deadline report, the film is very much on track to be made and Deepika will begin shooting for it before the end of this year. The Intern, which Deepika Padukone will also produce via her Ka Productions banner, is the second project from the production company after Chhapaak (2020). According to Deadline, The Intern remake will begin shooting by the end of this year. Deepika is also expecting to be a mother with her husband Ranveer Singh. She will be seen in Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD and it seems like the first project she will start after welcoming her first child will be The Intern, which has been long delayed.