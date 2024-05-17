Advertisement

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are set to star in the Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. Bachchan joined the project which originally starred Deepika opposite veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Though the film was announced in early 2021, it has still not gone on the floors. In the meantime, reports surfaced that the film has been shelved. Now, in Deadline report, the film is very much on track to be made and Deepika will begin shot for it before the end of this year.

The Intern teaser poster | Image: IMDb

Here's the update on The Intern Hindi remake

The Intern, which Deepika Padukone will also produce via her Ka Productions banner is the second project from the production company after Chhapaak (2020). Deepika played acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in it.

File phot of Deepika Padukone | Image: IMDb

According to Deadline, The Intern remake will begin shoot by the end of this year. Deepika is also expecting to be a mother with her husband Ranveer Singh. She will be seen in Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD and it seems like the first project she will start after welcoming her first child will be The Intern, which has been long-delayed.

Meet the cast and crew of The Intern

Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame will direct the Hindi remake of The Intern. Directed by Nancy Meyers, the original Hollywood film revolved around a 70-year-old widower (Robert De Niro) who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website, where he forms an unlikely friendship with the company's workaholic CEO (Anne Hathaway).

The Intern, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros, was a box office success, grossing USD 195 million worldwide.