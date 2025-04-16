Lord Bobby Deol Brings Home Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹3 Crore To Celebrate Back-to-Back Success Of Aashram, Daaku Mahaaraj

Her Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his recent outing, Daaku Maharaaj. The actor seems to have a penchant for Range Rover cars and has brought home another ride from the brand. He has become the proud owner of a Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. The SUV is worth over ₹2.95 crore in India. Before Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby Deol rose to fame with the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

Bobby Deol gifts himself a new SUV after the success of Daaku Maharaaj?

Bobby Deol played the antagonist in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj. The movie features NBK and Urvashi Rautela as well and hit the big screens on January 12. The film garnered a positive response at the box office and amassed a total of ₹ 90.93 Cr in India. Before this, his movies like Animal and Kanguva were also blockbuster box office ventures. As per reports, Deol, who is popularly referred to as ‘Lord Bobby’ by fans, boasts a net worth of ₹66.7 crore, and his latest purchase adds to it.



Bobby Deol chose a blue nebula colour for his latest swanky ride. The car is packed with the latest features and combines functionality with luxury. A photo of Bobby Deol with his latest ride has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at Bobby Deol's luxurious car fleet

Bobby Deol already owns a Range Rover. He previosuly bought a seven-seater Range Rover Autobiography. The luxury ride reportedly costs between ₹2.39 crore to ₹4.17 crore. Before this, the Animal fame also became the proud owner of Land Rover, which is priced at ₹2.11 crore.



