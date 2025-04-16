sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement

Updated April 16th 2025, 20:06 IST

Lord Bobby Deol Brings Home Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹3 Crore To Celebrate Back-to-Back Success Of Aashram, Daaku Mahaaraj

Bobby Deol has brought home a brand new Range Rover after the success of his latest outing, Daaku Maharaaj. The car reportedly costs around ₹3 crore.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Bobby Deol brings home new car
Bobby Deol brings home new car | Image: Instagram

Her Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his recent outing, Daaku Maharaaj. The actor seems to have a penchant for Range Rover cars and has brought home another ride from the brand. He has become the proud owner of a Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. The SUV is worth over ₹2.95 crore in India. Before Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby Deol rose to fame with the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

Bobby Deol gifts himself a new SUV after the success of Daaku Maharaaj?

Bobby Deol played the antagonist in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj. The movie features NBK and Urvashi Rautela as well and hit the big screens on January 12. The film garnered a positive response at the box office and amassed a total of ₹ 90.93 Cr in India. Before this, his movies like Animal and Kanguva were also blockbuster box office ventures. As per reports, Deol, who is popularly referred to as ‘Lord Bobby’ by fans, boasts a net worth of ₹66.7 crore, and his latest purchase adds to it.  

Also Read: Fans Call Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again ‘Best Thing MCU Has Done’

Also Read: Prajakta 'Regrets' Marrying Vrishank? 'Mostly Sane' Clears The Air

Bobby Deol chose a blue nebula colour for his latest swanky ride. The car is packed with the latest features and combines functionality with luxury. A photo of Bobby Deol with his latest ride has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at Bobby Deol's luxurious car fleet 

Bobby Deol already owns a Range Rover. He previosuly bought a seven-seater Range Rover Autobiography. The luxury ride reportedly costs between ₹2.39 crore to ₹4.17 crore. Before this, the Animal fame also became the proud owner of Land Rover, which is priced at ₹2.11 crore.

Also Read: Neha Snubs Elder Sister Sonu Amid Sibling Rivalry With This Gesture

Bobby's car collection also has a Mercedes-Benz S-class. The opulent ride's worth starts at ₹1.80 crore in India.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 16th 2025, 20:06 IST