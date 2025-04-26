Love & War, Ramayana Update: SLB Directorial Delayed While First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer To Be Out Soon

Love & War and Ramayana Part 1 are the most anticipated movies of Bollywood and seem like they will be released months apart. Both films feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and sources close to the development have shared an update on the timeline of the projects. Shooting for both movies has already begun, and the makers are making sure to shoot the films in secrecy in order to prevent leaks.

Love & War to miss Eid 2026 release

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War was officially announced in January 2024. The ambitious project features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will mark Alia's second collaboration with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir's second after Saawariya and Vicky's first project with SLB. The movie was initially announced to release on Christmas 2025, but was later delayed to Eid 2026.



However, sources in the know believe that due to shoot delays, the movie might miss the Eid 2026 release. Insiders in the know told Bollywood Hungama, “There is a 3-month delay in the shooting schedule, which in turn has led to a 3-month delay in release. After moving aside from the Eid 2026 release slot, the next best for Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Independence Day weekend, which gels well with the film's theme of Love & War.”

Ramayana first glimpse to be released in the first week of May?

Diwali 2026 will see the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's starrer Ramayana: Part 1. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, reports suggest that most of the film's shooting has already concluded. As per sources, the makers are planning to unveil the first glimpse of the movie during the first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (aka WAVES Summit) scheduled to be held in the first week of May.



Insiders have told Bollywood Hungama, “The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (aka WAVES Summit) will be held from May 1-4, 2025, and the organisers are clear that they want it to be one of the biggest talking points of the year. Accordingly, they have invited some of the biggest names from different film industries in India. To add to the excitement, the team of Ramayana is looking to share an update during this star-studded event. It will be a win-win situation for both. The team of the film will get a grand platform to showcase their product and grab a lot of eyeballs. WAVES, too, would benefit from the extensive coverage.” However, there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers yet.