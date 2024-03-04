Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Love & War: Here's When Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt Starrer Will Begin Shooting

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy prepping for his upcoming period drama Love & War. Here's what we know about the developments.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Love & War
Love & War | Image:X
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie, Love & War made headlines earlier this year. The period drama is all set to star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Now, fresh developments have emerged and revealed an important step forward in the film's production.

What’s the update on Love & War?

Recent reports from Midday reveal that the set for Love & War will be created at Sunil Maidan in Film City, Goregaon, the same location that recently housed the massive set of Bhansali's upcoming OTT project, Heeramandi. The production design team is set to commence groundwork for Love & War following the dismantling of the Heeramandi set later this month.

 

 

Bhansali, who is known for his attention to detail and larger-than-life vision, is expected to personally oversee the creation of the film's universe.

A source close to the production shared insights into the creative process and revealed, “Over the next few months, the art and production design team will bring alive Bhansali sir’s imagination by creating miniature replicas of the prime sets, and get his approvals. The set construction will begin in full force after the monsoon, laying the foundation for a November shoot.”

What is the lead cast of Love & War up to now?

The lead cast, comprising Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, are gearing up for their respective roles after fulfilling prior commitments. Kapoor is currently set to begin filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana this month and will transition seamlessly into Love & War once his commitments are fulfilled. The source concluded, “The lead actors will have a straight six-month shoot, from November to 2025 summer, for the film to make its Christmas 2025 release.”

 

 

Vicky will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Chhaava whereas Alia Bhatt recently completed shooting for Jigra.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

