Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was a blockbuster hit in theatres despite mixed responses from the audience. While Bobby Deol played villain in the first installment of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, it has been reported that another actor has been approached to play antagonist in Animal. As per a report by Instant Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is being considered to play a negative role in Animal.

Vicky Kaushal to play villain in Animal Park?

As per a report by Instant Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has been approahced to play a negative role in Animal Park starring Ranbir Kapoor. If reports are to believed, the film will feature a clash between Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. In the first part of Animal, Bobby Deol played a negative role and garnered widespread acclaim.

A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: X

Interestingly, last year, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal at the box office. Animal otperformed Sam Bahadur in terms of box office numbers but Vicky Kaushal's film was lauded by the fans.

Is the script of Animal Park ready?

According to a report in Mid Day, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all set for its sequel and the script for Animal Park is ready. As per the reports, makers have been planning to start shooting for the film in 2025 once Ranbir Kapoor finished the shoot of Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

A still from Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor | Image: X

Animal Park will center on Kapoor's conflict with his doppelganger, delving into the complexities of his relationships, particularly those with his wife Geetanjali and their son. Mid Day quoted, "Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal [2023] was written. It was meant to be a multi-film outing. The second part will focus on Ranbir’s character Ranvijay and his lookalike. The domestic feud between the protagonist and his wife Geetanjali will be taken forward, as will his relationship with his son." The script for Animal Park has been written by Pranay Vanga.