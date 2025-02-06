Published 23:39 IST, February 6th 2025
Loveyapa Box Office Prediction Day 1: Junaid-Khushi's Film Eyeing 2025's Lowest Hindi Opener Tag, Thanks To Badass Ravi Kumar
Amid low buzz for its release, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa will face stiff competition from Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.
Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Loveyapa Box Office Prediction Day 1: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com Loveyapa, directed by Advaid Chandan, is all set to release on February 7 as Valentine's Week kicks off. Both Junaid and Khushi's first releases, Maharaja and The Archies respectively, were OTT releases and the two actors are now ready to test their mettle at the box office. Releasing alongside it is Himesh Reshammiya starrer badass Ravi Kumar which has grabbed more screens and has generated more hype, setting the stage for a tough box office battle over the "week of love".
Loveyapa looking at very low opening-day figures
Described as a “tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter”, Loveyapa is the story of a young couple (Khan and Kapoor) whose lives take a turn as unspoken secrets come to light after they exchange their mobile phones. Reportedly, it is the the remake of Tamil hit Love Today. According to Pinkvilla, Loveyapa is releasing on 1200 screens nationwide. Ahead of its theatrical debut, it managed to sell around 5000 tickets in advance, indicating a low audience interest.
The opening day figures could land in the range of ₹1-1.20 crore, thus making the film one of the lowest Hindi grosser of 2025 so far, even below Azaad (₹1.50 crore). However, the numbers could be better given the word of mouth and early reviews.
Loveyapa lagging behind Badass Ravi Kumar
Badass Ravi Kumar is releasing alongside Loveyapa but has a better screen count than its competitor. Himesh starrer action drama is releasing on 1750 screens and is expected to open in the ₹5.50-6 crore range, way better than Loveyapa. It will be interesting to witness how the older releases Deva and Sky Force fare once the new titles arrive.
Updated 23:39 IST, February 6th 2025