Loveyapa X Review: 'Badass Ravi Kumar Destroyed' Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor Starrer - Netizens Verdict

Loveyapa X review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer released in theatres on February 7, coinciding with Rose Day. There has been a lot of buzz and chatter around the film for a long time now and mostly trolls. However, surprisingly, Loveyapa is making waves online with netizens lauding the storyline and performance of newbies on X(formerly Twitter).

Loveyapa hit or flop? Netizens share verdict for Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s performance

As the film hit the screens, the early moviegoers started sharing their reviews of Loveyapa. The early reviews paint a good picture with mostly positive reviews.

One viewer commented, "Loveyapa is a remake, and we all know it's not as good as the original one. It already looks so bad." Another drew a comparison to a Himesh Reshammiya film, stating, "#BadassRavikumar destroyed #Loveyapa."

In contrast, one user appreciated the film's underlying message, saying, "Ye film sirf hasi mazak nahi hai, ek important baat bhi bolti hai. Social media can make or break relationships, aur Loveyapa ne ye beautifully dikhaya!"

A third viewer highlighted Khushi Kapoor's performance, writing, "Totally agree! Khushi’s performance in Loveyapa was on another level compared to Archies." Junaid Khan also received praise, with a fan remarking, "His transformation from Maharaj to Loveyapa is insane! The guy's got some serious skills."

Loveyapa lagging behind Badass Ravi Kumar?