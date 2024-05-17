Advertisement

Imran Khan has been in the news ever since he hinted about his acting comeback. The actor has been quite vocal about his tough times and why he left the film industry. Now, after a 9-year hiatus, the actor is preparing to make his return to Bollywood. Recently, the director he worked with in the 2009 film Luck talked about his comeback. Soham P Shah addressed whether he will work with Imran again.

Soham P Shah talks about Imran Khan

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Soham said while Imran he is a lovely guy and he had a great time working with him in Luck, he doesn’t see himself collaborating with the actor again. The filmmaker added as the audience hasn’t accepted Imran as an action actor, it will be difficult for him to make a film for Imran.

He said, “He’s a lovely person. I had a fantastic time making Luck with him. However, he was not very accepted in the action genre. What I know from the reviews (I came across) all these years is that people didn’t like him doing those action films… but I mainly make thrillers and action… I don’t see myself making very mushy mushy love stories so I don’t know… We don’t know what will come in future.”

Imran Khan’s acting hiatus and potential comeback

Since 2015, Imran has not acted in a film. He took some time off to focus on his emotional well-being. Even while this choice would seem out of the ordinary to some, the actor attributes his decision to his family's individualistic values. Now, after 9 years of break, Imran seems ready to make his comeback.

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star was rumoured to be a part of his uncle Aamir Khan’s production film Happy Patel but it was refuted by Imran. He said, “It’s not true. Vir Das is directing and starring in Happy Patel. I’m not in the film. They have just used a photograph of me as part of an in-film joke. I have never stopped being amazed at how these stories get blown out of context.”