Ludhiana Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Sonu Sood In ₹10 Lakh Fraud Case
Sonu Sood is a witness in a fraud case related to an investment of ₹10 lakh in a fake Rijika coin. He has, however, skipped court summons.
Ludhiana's Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The summon has been issued in connection with a fraud case of ₹10 lakh filed by a Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he alleged that he was lured to invest in a fake Rijika coin. Sonu was summoned to the court to testify in the matter. An arrest warrant has been issued by the magistrate after Sood did not appear in court to testify.
The court order reads, "Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court."
Sonu Sood's last release was Fateh
Sonu Sood made his directorial debut with the action thriller Fateh, which hit the big screens earlier this year in January. The film did poor business and collected below ₹15 crore at the box office. The film also marked his directorial debut and co-starrer Jacqueline Fernandez.
The film revolves around the fight against cybercrime and has struck a chord with moviegoers. Fateh is inspired by real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic. International stunt director Lee Whittaker, known for his work in Captain Marvel and Fast & Furious 5, choreographed the high-octane stunts for the film. The sequences have been shot in locations including Istanbul, Dubai and the US.
