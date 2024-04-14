×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Ludhiana Court Refuses To Stay Release Of Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Film Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is currently streaming on Netflix. The film is the biopic of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amar Singh Chamkila
Amar Singh Chamkila | Image:diljitdosanjh /instagram
The court of Additional District Judge Shatin Goyal in Ludhiana refused to injunct the telecast of the film Amar Singh Chamkila, which is available for streaming on Netflix from April 12.

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles is a biopic of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur.

Who filed the case against Amar Singh Chamkila?

A Patiala-based Ishdeep Singh Randhawa filed a petition on April 8 in the court demanding perprtual injunction and restrain on the releae of the film.

He claimed that Chamkila's first wife Gurmail Kaur sold the exclusive rights for the biopic to his late father Gurdev Singh -- a director/producer in the Punjabi film industry.

Ishdeep further claimed Gurmeet Kaur had taken ₹5 lakh from Gurdev Singh for giving the rights and signed a written agreement on October 12, 2012.

He submitted his father passed away in 2022. He added that he is his father's legal heir and the rights to make the film on Chamkila's life were with him and his family.

Why was the petition rejected?

Earlier, a similar suit filed by Randhawa in a Ludhiana court was dismissed as withdrawn last year.

Talking about the recent case, Advocate Siddharth Sharma Tejas, counsel for Windo Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment said, "Refusing to pass any injunction orders on the film’s release, the court has adjourned the application and has granted due time to the filmmakers to file their written response."

He added, "We argued that the movie’s release cannot be injuncted as the matter does not amount to any copyright infringement and the agreement on which the plaintiff is relying is barred by law of limitation and provisions of Copyright Act. The order refusing the injunction was pronounced in the open court. The court said ‘No injunction, no urgency'."
 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

