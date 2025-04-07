₹1500 Crore Stars Under One Roof: Shraddha Kapoor To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Attend Maddock's Grand Bash

At a time when Bollywood is suffering from the failure of big-budget projects, movies produced by Maddock Films have proved to be a profitable venture at the box office. Between February 2024 and 2025, the banner released - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, Stree 2, Sky Force and Chhaava, all of which became superhits at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, the production banner has minted ₹1493 crore from ticket sales alone (barring satellite and digital adn music rights). To celebrate the success, the banner threw a bash with several actors and filmmakers in attendance. Rashmika Mandanna , Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Tripti Dimrii, Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan were spotted at the event.

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rashmika Mandanna arrive at the Maddock success event

Shraddha Kapoor, the headliner of Stree 2, arrived with the director Amar Kaushik. The actress donned a simple, white drop top teamed with baggy jeans at the event. Rashmika Mandanna, who played the role of Maharani Yesu Bai in Chhaava, donned a maroon strapless dress at the event. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the historical drama minted ₹598.45 crore at the box office.



Celebs turn heads at Maddock's success bash | Image: Varinder Chawla