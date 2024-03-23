×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1: Kunal Khemu's Film Gives Tough Competition To Veer Savarkar

Kunal Khemu's film Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, among others opened to ₹1.50 crore at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madgaon Express
A poster of Madgaon Express | Image:KunalKemmu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madgaon Express, which marks the directorial debut of Kunal Khemu, released in theatres on March 22. The film opened to a great start at the box office due to good word of mouth from audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, the first weekend of Madgaon Express looks positive and the numbers are expected to grow due to favourable reviews.

Madgaon Express shows steady growth in theatres

Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, among others, opened to ₹1.50 crore at the box office, as per a report by Sacnilk. The movie had an occupancy of 11.08 percent throughout the first day. The movie had an occupancy of 7.50 percent in the morning, 9.78 percent in the afternoon, and 9.98 percent in the evening. Madgaon Express clashes with Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the theatres. In comparison, both films started slowly, but Kunal's film opened better than Randeep's as Veer Savarkar earned ₹1.15 crore, Sacnilk reported.

 

Madgaon Express poster | Image: X

 

What do we know about Madgaon Express?

Madgaon Express revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Aayush (Avinash Tiwary), and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and their teenage dream of going to Goa for a vacation. After years of failure, the trio embarks on an unforgettable journey that quickly transforms from a dream vacation to a nightmare. The film, directed by Kunal Khemu, is nothing short of an entertainer.

 

Madgaon Express poster | Image: X

 

Kunal Khemu recently revealed why he chose to go back to Goa for his first directorial. As quoted by DNA, Kunal said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place."

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness. 
 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 08:12 IST

