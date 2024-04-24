Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, who shared screen space in the 1997 hit film Dil To Pagal Hai, recently reunited on the set of a dance reality show. Both the actresses played the role of dancers in the movie and it had some amazing song and dance sequences. One example would be the instrumental piece titled The Dance of Envy, which featured a dance-off between Madhuri and Karisma. The duo surprised everyone when they came on stage to recreate a particular scene from their movie.

Madhuri Dixit-Karisma Kapoor reunite for ‘Dance Of Envy’

In Dil To Pagal Hai, Karisma and Madhuri wore black athleisure for the Dance of Envy scene but on the show, they wore black and yellow ethnic attires, respectively. The live audience cheered them on as they engaged in an intense face-off. They received a standing ovation from Suniel Shetty, who hailed them as "the greatest dancing stars of our industry." The two actors were also praised by host Bharti Singh.

Previously, choreographer Shiamak Davar revealed that Madhuri and Karisma took three days to learn the moves. "The idea was to have Madhuri's classic grace and Karisma's high-octane kind of choreography. It was modern and classic. They both complimented each other." He is all praises for the three leads for following his instructions to the T. "They are legends. They are most hungry to learn. Even when they would get hurt during the shoot, they would do the steps," Davar said.

More about Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Released on October 30, 1997, Dil Toh Pagal Hai explored a love triangle between the members of a musical troupe -- Rahul (Shah Rukh), Pooja (Madhuri), and Nisha (Karisma). Dance of Envy, the dance-off set to an instrument track between the characters of Pooja and Nisha, was one of the highlights of the movie.

The film, which had music by Uttam Singh and lyrics by the late Anand Bakshi, had opened to positive reviews and was the highest-grossing film of the year with close to Rs 60 crore in worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)