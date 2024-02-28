Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit recently recreated one of her most iconic looks from Hindi cinema. The actress dressed up in a purple saree, the same one she wore for the famous song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the film Hum Apke Hai Kaun (1994).

Madhuri turns Nisha again

Madhuri, who is a judge at the dance reality show Dance Deewane, was seen arriving at the show's sets in a purple saree from her iconic song. She also recreated the same hairstyle but added a few loose locks to frame her face. Madhuri amplified her look with a stunning necklace and a matching maang-teeka.

Madhuri's images have been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering likes and comments from social media users.

What do we know about Hum Apke Hai Kaun?

The 1994 film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, apart from Madhuri Dixit also starred actors Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and Renuka Shahane among others.

The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

What is Madhuri Dixit up to?

Madhuri Dixit is known for films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Aja Nachle, Devdas, and Dil among others. The actress is active in Marathi and Bollywood films. She was also seen the Netflix series The Fame Game.