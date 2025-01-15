Maha Kumbh 2025: Amitabh Bachchan Hints At Taking A Dip At Sangam, Fans Express Concern Say, 'Given Your Age...'

Maha Kumbh 2025: The auspicious festival began in Prayagraj on January 13, Monday and will conclude on February 26. Several thousand devotees have gathered in the Uttar Pradesh city to take a holy dip in Sangam for the event that occurs every 144 years. On January 15, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to express his interest in the event.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses interest in Maha Kumbh 2025

On January 15, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express their interest in the event. The actor simply wrote, "महाकुंभ स्नान भव:". It hinted that he might be taking a holy dip in Sangam in Prayagraj.



A screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's post | Image: X

Prayagraj also happens to be the hometown of the superstar. However, social media users have expressed their concern about the actor's health. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to write “sir please take care”, "Thand se bach kar raho sir" and "Respected Bachchan sahab, hope you are well. Despite your age and health issues, you should not let go of this special occasion and take the holy dip in Mahakumbh 2025."

Singer Malini Awasthi takes a dip in Sangam

On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in the sangam. Speaking with ANI, Malini Awasthi on Tuesday expressed her happiness about attending Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti . "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when all of us took a holy dip at the Sangam, the feeling was surreal... In such cold weather, when people do not come out of their blankets, children and the elderly alike, showed extreme enthusiasm by taking a dip in the Triveni... The management of the entire event has been extremely good," she said.



Malini Awasthi at Sangam | Image: X

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first Amrit Snan. In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith."This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said.