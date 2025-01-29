Maha Kumbh 2025: Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam On Mauni Amavasya, Calls It Her 'Good Fortune'

Maha Kumbh 2025: People from across the globe have gathered in Prayagraj for the largest spiritual gathering. Among them was Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini. The 76-year-old took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and a video of the same is now viral.

Hema Malini, Baba Ramdev take holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

The veteran actress took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Hema Malini was joined by yoga guru Baba Ramdev at the Triveni Sangam. She also met with Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand GiriJi Maharaj, also known as Pujya PrabhushriJi, at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp.

Speaking to ANI, Hema Malini shared, "It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to do 'snan' on this auspicious day." A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. Several other celebrities have also participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

Anupam Kher also took a dip at Maha Kumbh

Actor Anupam Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 22. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Anupam shared a glimpse of his holy dip as he chanted mantras while offering his prayers to the god in this spiritual moment. The Emergency actor called it an 'emotional' moment of his life adding that his life has become "successful" now.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Life became successful by taking a dip at Ganga in Mahakumbh !! For the first time, chanted mantras by reaching the place where Maa Ganga, Jamuna ji and Saraswati ji meet! While praying, tears came out of my eyes. Look at the coincidence! The same happened one year ago today on the day of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya! Hail Sanatan Dharma." Anupam reached Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh mela on Tuesday. After exiting the airport, Kher briefly spoke with ANI and expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual gathering. He said, "I am here to participate in this spiritual gathering. It feels so good to see people from all walks of life here. I also applaud the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this historic festival in a responsible and safe manner,"