Mahakal Rudraksh Mala, Sai Baba Vibhuti, Indian Flag: Raveena Tandon's Moving Tribute To Manoj Kumar Who Launched Her Father

India is mourning the loss of one of the finest actors and filmmakers, Manoj Kumar. Fondly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’, he breathed his last at the age of 87 in the wee hours of April 4. His family members confirmed that he was admitted to the Dirubhai Ambani Hospital due to age-related illness. The film fraternity has been visiting Kumar's family members to pay their last respects and console them in the time of grief. Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted at the late actor's residence, and she came bearing notable offerings.

Raveena Tandon remembers veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who gave her father his first break

Manoj Kumar's passing has been a personal loss for actress Raveena Tandon. Speaking to the media outside his residence, the actress shared that he was a ‘father-figure' in her life and was especially key to her family as he gave her father, Ravi Tandon, his first break. Raveena announced that she has brought three things to give as offerings on the mortal remains of the late actor.

She brought a Mahakal rudraksh mala, Sai Baba vibhuti and an Indian flag. Raveena fondly remembered Manoj Kumar and asserted, “He was and will always remain Bharat for me. No one can make inspirational and patriotic movies like him. I remember all his songs, with Zero diya Mere Bharat Ne being my favourite. He will remain a legend forever.”

When is Manoj Kumar's funeral?

Manoj Kumar will be laid to rest tomorrow, April 5. His creamation will be held at the Pawan Hans creamatoriuum in Mumbai. The actor is survived by his wife Shashi Goswami, and two sons, Kunal and Vishal Goswami. Members of the film fraternity are expected to be in attendance at his funeral.