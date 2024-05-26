Advertisement

Junaid Khan has been making waves in the industry, even prior to him marking his acting debut. While Maharaj was decided upon as Junaid's debut venture long back, there was no intimation with regards to when the film would be marking its release. A date for the same, has finally come through now.

Junaid Khan's Maharaj locks its release date



As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, the Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj will soon be marking its premiere on Netflix. The date for the same, has been set at June 14. Also in the works for the soon-to-debut actor, is his untitled project with Sai Pallavi, being bankrolled by Aamir Khan's own production house. The team were very recently photographed in Japan, shooting for the same at the Sapporo Snow Festival. Additionally, Junaid is also set to be a part of a third project, the remake of Love Today, also produced by Aamir Khan.

Coming back to Maharaja, the source quoted in the report states, "YRF and Aditya Chopra have great faith in the content of Maharaj, and believes that Netflix will push the film further to a global audience. They along with Netflix are all set to launch the film digitally on June 14, 2024. A crisp marketing campaign is put in place for Maharaj."

What is Maharaj about?



Maharaj, which is set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The film is being directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who had helmed the Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki (2018). Maharaj marks YRF's third direct-to-digital venture following Romantics and The Railway Men.

Advertisement

Maharaj will reportedly feature Junaid in the role of a journalist as he takes on those in power to help justice prevail. The filming for the same had been wrapped up back in October of 2023. No information regarding potential release dates for Junaid's other two projects has come forth thus far.

