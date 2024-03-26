Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan headlined the recent movie Ae Watan Mere Watan which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on March 22. Days after the film’s release, the movie garnered the attention of Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. He took to his social media account to laud Sara Ali Khan’s portrayal of Usha Mehta.

Tushar Gandhi thanks Sara Ali Khan for making Ushaben alive

On March 22, the day of the film’s release, Tushar Gandhi took to his X account to share his review of the Sara Ali Khan starrer. The great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi wrote, “I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement.” Lauding the Sara Ali Khan starrer, he said that the feeling came alive while watching the film.

A screengrab of the post | Image: X

He further expressed his gratitude to Sara Ali Khan for bringing the character alive on screen. He continued, “ It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive.” His message is now doing rounds on social media.

Sara Ali Khan starring in her maiden period film

Ae Watan Mere Watan is her first period film, when asked about the experience of working with props, Sara Ali Khan told IANS: “It was very interesting actually. It took a very little amount of time for me luckily to get to know how the old radio and props function because I and the setting dada became very good friends on the film. Before the take, we realised that the ‘Reset’ was nobody doing faster than me on the set.”

The actress further mentioned, “It was an old radio broadcasting device, so we had to put the record on the device, press the button, then the record player would come down, then we had to press another button then the turntable would start. If you stop it abruptly, it won’t immediately turn off and reset. There was a process to it, the device was like any other actor on set jiske final checks bahut zaroori the.” Ae Watan Mere Watan is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from IANS)