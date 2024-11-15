Published 17:53 IST, November 15th 2024
Maheep Reveals One Night Stand With Sanjay Ended In Marriage, Says She Met Her Family 'Dead Drunk'
The OTT star Maheep Kapoor added that her and actor Sanjay Kapoor's marriage decision was organic with no formal proposal while meeting his parents.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:53 IST, November 15th 2024