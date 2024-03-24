Advertisement

Cinemagoers are eagerly waiting for the box office clash of two highly anticipated movies - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was revealed that both of the films will be releasing on Eid. However, the date was not announced. Now the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer have unveiled the release date, leaving the fans excited. The film is releasing on the big screens after almost five years.

When will Maidaan release?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a poster of the film and revealed that Maidaan will hit the theatres on April 10. The film is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Come, cheer and celebrate with us on 10th April, in cinemas only! #AajaoMaidaanMein".

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Next block buster movie of Supar star ajay devgn sir." Another wrote, "Finally, the date has been set". A user wrote, "Maidaan mania started".

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash

During the trailer launch of Maidaan, Ajay addressed the clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and said, "I wouldn’t want it but kuch majbooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).” He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai" and claimed that they do not see it as a clash as it’s a big weekend. "Both films are going to do well," he concluded.

The biographical sports drama is helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. Apart from Devgn, the movie also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao.