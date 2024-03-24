×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Starrer Locks Theatrical Release Date

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cinemagoers are eagerly waiting for the box office clash of two highly anticipated movies - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was revealed that both of the films will be releasing on Eid. However, the date was not announced. Now the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer have unveiled the release date, leaving the fans excited. The film is releasing on the big screens after almost five years.

When will Maidaan release?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a poster of the film and revealed that Maidaan will hit the theatres on April 10. The film is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Come, cheer and celebrate with us on 10th April, in cinemas only! #AajaoMaidaanMein".

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Next block buster movie of Supar star ajay devgn sir." Another wrote, "Finally, the date has been set". A user wrote, "Maidaan mania started".

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash

During the trailer launch of Maidaan, Ajay addressed the clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and said, "I wouldn’t want it but kuch majbooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).” He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai" and claimed that they do not see it as a clash as it’s a big weekend. "Both films are going to do well," he concluded.

Advertisement

The biographical sports drama is helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. Apart from Devgn, the movie also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Recorded Minimum Temperature Of 10.8 Deg C

Rain in Delhi-NCR

6 minutes ago
World Bank data disclosure

World Bank

11 minutes ago
Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour'

Delhi Hosts Earth Hour

11 minutes ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples

Karnataka Moves SC

19 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana penalized

22 minutes ago
AAP protests against BJP in Delhi

India News LIVE

29 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

38 minutes ago
RJD, Congress Likely To Lock Horns Over Purnea Lok Sabha Seat

RJD Vs Cong in Purnea

41 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Kejriwal Issues 1st Order

42 minutes ago
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday 2024

an hour ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Release Date Out

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's comic moment

an hour ago
Who is Ajay Rai, Congress Candidate Contesting Against PM Modi in Varanasi?

Who is Ajay Rai

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Praises Kanguva

an hour ago
World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day

an hour ago
Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Likely to Release its 4th List of Candidates Today, These States on Top Focus

BJP 4th List

an hour ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar BO Day 2

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast at Chemical Factory

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Must Visit Destinations In Konark

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  5. Putin Vows Retribution For 'Barbaric' Moscow Attack

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo