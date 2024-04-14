Advertisement

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn released in theatres on April 11 with paid previews having started on April 10, 6 pm onwards. While the film earned around 2.6 crores on April 10, the film showed growth on April 11, when it was available for screening across the globe. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the biopic on legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim earned ₹4.5 crores.

Maidaan opens to a slow start at the box office

Maidaan's first-day box office collections fell short as per the expectations. Despite being released during the peak Eid holiday and receiving glowing reviews, the film struggled to find takers on the opening day. Maidaan opened for select paid previews on Wednesday, grossing ₹2.6 crore, before a full-fledged release on April 11. The total for day one stands at ₹7.10 crore.

Maidaan screening | Image: X

Maidaan's opening day figure, including paid previews, is nearly 50% lower than Ajay's previous releases. While his supernatural thriller Shaitaan, which was released last month, opened at ₹14.75 crore, Drishyam 2 earned ₹15.38 crore on its first day. Even his action film Bholaa, which was released in March last year, grossed ₹11.20 crore. The only other film to open with lower numbers than Maidaan was his 2022 Eid release Runway 34, which earned ₹3 crore.

Maidaan still | Image: X

Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan will also have to compete at the box office with another Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Despite being released on Eid holiday, the Ali Abbas Zafar actioner had a slow start, collecting ₹15.50 crore. Both films must now hold strong and generate solid gains in order to have any chance of turning around.

