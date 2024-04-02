Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 54th birthday today, April 2, and to make it more special, the makers of Maidaan have treated his fans to a new trailer of the upcoming biographical sports drama. The film is based on the journey of a true legend Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football coach.

A look at Maidaan's final trailer

To keep the audience hooked, the makers unveiled the final trailer of Maidaan which features many of the dynamic challenges that the coach and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football. The over 2-minute-long clip opens with Priyamani asking Ajay when will India win in football. As the video continues, it shows how Ajay picks the player from across the country, leaving everyone shocked. It also showed how the coach was humiliated by his seniors after the country lost the matches.

Ajay Devgn has also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein."

What else do we know about Maidaan?

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this epic sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. During one of the promotional events, Ajay revealed that he didn’t know about the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and how the latter helped the Indian football team reach great heights.

“Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story," the actor said.

Maidaan is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office on April 10.