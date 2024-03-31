Advertisement

Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film, Maidaan. The Ajay Devgn starrer traces famed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's quest to push the sport to the forefront for the country. Ahead of its April 10 release, the film finds itself embroiled in a financial controversy wherein a vendor has accused Kapoor of not clearing his dues with him.

Boney Kapoor speaks out against accusations



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor went into detail about the specifics of the payment that has reportedly not been made. He further asserted how if he had harboured the tendency to cheat his vendors, he simply would not have had a 50-year long legacy as a producer.

He said, "First of all, his entire bill was Rs 1 crore 70 lakhs. He's been paid Rs 1 crore 7 lakhs. 63 (lakhs) is balance. He has met me a couple of times and I told him before the release you will get it. You know, when the film is complete, the cash flow is plowed back in the post-production of the film, and he was okay. Now, if I, as he alleged, that I am a cheat, I wouldn't have lasted for 50 years. Now tell me which producer lasted for 50 years who is known as a cheat".

Boney Kapoor refers to his history of payments



For the unversed, Boney Kapoor had produced 2005 hit No Entry, featuring Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan among others. At the time of the film's release, the producer found himself in an unavoidable cash crunch. He shared how though he was only able to clear his payments after a year's time, he was honest with his vendors who whole-heartedly cooperated with him.

He said, "You can ask the people who worked with me. I had run into trouble when No Entry was released. There were people who were paid in one year's time with a Thank You note for co-operating with me. So for him to go out and say this, I don't know how many people believe that, but definitely, it makes news. I am a soft target. So okay. Maybe he's getting one minute glory by giving interviews, so good luck to him".