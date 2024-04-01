Maidaan Star Ajay Devgn Was ‘Shocked and Surprised’ After Hearing Syed Abdul Rahim’s Story

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of the movie Maidaan. The sports drama movie chronicles the life of Seyd Adbul Rahim who led the Indian football team in what came to be known as the game’s ‘Golden era’. The movie also stars Priyamani in the lead role and will hit the big screens on April 10, alongside Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor has opened up about not being in the know about the real events that inspired the film.

I never knew that something like that had happened in our country: Ajay Devgn on real-story behind Maidaan

Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maidaan, has shared that he didn’t know about the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and how the latter helped the Indian football team reach great heights. In Maidaan, Ajay essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, and as much as he was surprised to learn about his character, he felt that this is a story that needed to be told. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Talking about the film, Ajay Devgn shared: “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story.”

Maidaan director was unsure of casting Ajay Devgn in the lead role in the film

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Maidaan director Amit Sharma opened up on casting Ajay Devgn for the protagonist role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The director admitted that while the actor listened to the film and immediately came on board with it, he had his doubts about the actor’s role.

He told the publication, “Ajay sir said yes to Maidaan just by listening to the subject, there were no questions asked. However, I had my doubts about how Ajay Devgn will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim.” Sharing the reason for the same Amit Sharma added, “We often create an image in our minds, and in my head, his image was of Singham.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement