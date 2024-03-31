Advertisement

From thought-provoking dramas to heartwarming tales of family bonds and pulse-pounding action thrillers, April is set to offer an intriguing lineup of films spanning several genres and narratives. Let's delve into the exciting world of cinema set to grace theatres this April.

JNU (Jahangir National University) - April 5

JNU narrates the tale of a small-town student at Jahangir National University. Amidst a backdrop of ideological clashes, Sourabh challenges the dominance of leftist ideologies and champions nationalist sentiments. Supported by mentor Akhilesh Pathak and partner Richa, Sourabh's journey through the corridors of JNU is marked by political disruption and personal triumphs.

Family Star - April 5

Exploring the complexities of familial relationships, Family Star explores the aspirations and struggles of Govardhan within the backdrop of an Indian middle-class household. With performances by Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and Divyansha Kaushik, the film promises to pull the heartstrings of audiences.

Dukaan - April 5

Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal's Dukaan unfold the story of a girl who becomes a surrogate mother, offering hope to couples struggling with fertility issues. With Monika Panwar, Sikandar Kher, and Insane Ashraf in pivotal roles, the film promises to explore the emotional complexities of surrogacy and parenthood.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - April 10

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the unlikely duo of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan must set aside their differences to uphold justice and defeat evil schemes. Featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tiger Shroff, the film promises action-packed thrills and a comedy ride.

Maidaan - April 10

Based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan chronicles the journey of the legendary football coach and his contribution to Indian sports. With Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles, the biographical sports drama celebrates the unbeatable spirit of resilience and determination.

Varshangalkku Shesham - April 11

Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham transports audiences to a bygone era with its satirical portrayal of a period drama. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film promises an immersive experience filled with nostalgia and wit.

Do Aur Do Pyaar, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Monkey Man - April 19

With Do Aur Do Pyaar, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and Monkey Man rounding off the month, audiences can expect a medley of romance, intrigue, and adrenaline-fueled action to wrap up the filmy April. For the facts, Monkey Man might face a week's delay (April 26) due to CBFC clearance which is still pending.