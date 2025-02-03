Published 23:49 IST, February 3rd 2025
Make Or Break Monday! How Did Shahid Kapoor's Deva Perform At The Box Office On Day 4?
The four-day India business of the film stands at ₹21.65 crore.
Deva Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's cop film Deva released on January 31 even as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force was doing well at the box office. The movie, said to be a remake of the Malayalam thriller Mumbai Police starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been receiving mixed reviews on social media which has resulted in low collections in its opening weekend. The competition from Sky Force is also turning out to be a problem for Shahid's film. So how did it perform on its 4th day?
Deva box office collection day 4
Shahid's Deva earned ₹2.50 crore on its first Monday. The collections declined given it was a working day but the movie still managed to do decent business, given figures have been on the lower side since day 1. The day-wise collections of the film have been -
Day 1: ₹ 5.5 crore
Day 2: ₹ 6.4 crore
Day 3: ₹7.25 crore
Day 4: ₹2.50 crore.
The four-day India business of the film stands at ₹21.65 crore. Sky Force, which collected ₹1.35 crore on its second Monday is putting a dent in the business of Shahid's movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.
What is Deva about?
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, Deva is billed as an “action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama”. In the movie, Shahid is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait round out the cast of the film. Produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, the action thriller movie made its debut in theatres across the country last Friday.
