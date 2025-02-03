Make Or Break Monday! How Did Shahid Kapoor's Deva Perform At The Box Office On Day 4?

Deva Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's cop film Deva released on January 31 even as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force was doing well at the box office. The movie, said to be a remake of the Malayalam thriller Mumbai Police starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been receiving mixed reviews on social media which has resulted in low collections in its opening weekend. The competition from Sky Force is also turning out to be a problem for Shahid's film. So how did it perform on its 4th day?

Shahid Kapoor plays a cop in Deva | Image: X

Deva box office collection day 4

Shahid's Deva earned ₹2.50 crore on its first Monday. The collections declined given it was a working day but the movie still managed to do decent business, given figures have been on the lower side since day 1. The day-wise collections of the film have been -

Day 1: ₹ 5.5 crore

Day 2: ₹ 6.4 crore

Day 3: ₹7.25 crore

Day 4: ₹2.50 crore.

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews | Image: X

The four-day India business of the film stands at ₹21.65 crore. Sky Force, which collected ₹1.35 crore on its second Monday is putting a dent in the business of Shahid's movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

What is Deva about?