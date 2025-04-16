Malaika Arora Defies Age! 51-Year-Old Beauty's Latest 'Dripped in Stardust' Photos Floor Fans

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, who apart from her acting and dancing skills, is known for her physique and fitness, has shared photographs on her Instagram account, that have completely floored the fans.

The 51-year-old actress' bold avatar in a short blue dress have got fans discussing how she is defying age with her stunning looks.

Malaika Arora Defies Age in Latest ‘Dripped in Stardust’ Look

The Chhaiya-Chhaiya actress Malaika Arora, who is quite active on social media, has shared a series of photographs on Instagram, looking absolutely stunning in a short, figure-hugging deep blue sequined dress. The Instagram post of the actress is captioned, “Dripping in Stardust”. This look is for her role as a judge on a dance reality show.

Malaika's mermaid-like poses in all of the five photos shared by her, as she stands on a white podium, are sure to have raised her fans' heartbeats. The actress is wearing a short blue dress that has full sleeves and a turtle neck; her hair are tied up in a messy ponytail with multiple rings on her fingers, pink glossy lips and tinted cheeks. Her post has been liked by over 16,000 people and hundreds have also left comments under the photos.

51-Year-Old Actress' Photos Floor Fans

Malaika's post, which has been shared less than an hour ago, has already been flooded with comments, with fans posting red hearts and fire emojis. An Instagram user by the name of @chocolaty.saayara has complimented the 51-year-old actress for defying age and looking over two decades younger, “She is 50+ but looks like 20+ and styling like 26+. She has a perfect and attractive figure also.”