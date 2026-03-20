Manish Malhotra's Mother Garima Dies At 94; Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Other Celebs Arrive To Offer Condolences

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on Thursday.

The news was confirmed to ANI by a source close to the designer.

Garima Malhotra shared a very close bond with her son. Over the years, Manish Malhotra often spoke about how important she was in his life and how she stood by him during his personal and professional journey. In one of his Mother's Day posts, he spoke about the strong role she played in shaping his life and career. Recalling her support and love, he had written that she was his "strength, inspiration and companion." He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema.

"My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mothers Day," he wrote at the time.