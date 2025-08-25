Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Teaser Out: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's Is A Classic Old-School Romance Tale

Gustaakh Ishq Teaser Out: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra debuts into movie production with his first-ever project starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi. On August 24, B'town's favourite designer revealed that this movie has been born out of passion, poetry and love and will be releasing in theatres in November 2025. A day after the announcement, the maker revealed the first-ever glimpse of the Gustaakh Ishq, and it’s a pure old-school romance tale coming with a sprinkling of drama.

Gustaakh Ishq teaser out

So far, Manish Malhotra has mesmerised audiences with his poetic romance on the ramp and his couture for Bollywood. But now, he has officially stepped into the industry as a producer.

The first-ever teaser of Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq reflects everything that defines Bollywood romance. In just 47 seconds, it offers a palpable chemistry, barish, two cups of tea, chaos, fear, unapologetic romance, and Naseeruddin Shah’s poetry in between.

The makers caption the post #GustaakhIshq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa…” The caption also includes the cast details, “ Manish Malhotra presents. Directed by Vibhu Puri. Produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi, penned by Gulzar, music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.”

The romance drama will hit the theatres in November 2025. The exact release date is yet to be out.