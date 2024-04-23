Advertisement

Manisha Koirala is all set to make her acting comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi. With the show’s premiere around the corner, the actress is busy doing interviews and discussing a variety of facets of her personal and professional lives. In a recent media interaction, she revealed that she turned down Yash Chopra directorial Dil To Pagal Hai as she felt uneasy about collaborating with Madhuri Dixit.

Manisha Koirala regrets rejecting Dil To Pagal Hai

As per Pinkvilla, Manisha revealed to a media portal that she was eager to work with Yash Chopra but she rejected Dil To Pagal Hai because she felt was being ‘pitted’ against Madhuri Dixit. The actress said, “One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn’t do Yash Chopra’s film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji (Dixit), and I got scared. I backed out of that project.”

Later, Manisha was cast alongside Madhuri Dixit in Raj Kumar Santoshi's film Lajja. Speaking about her collaboration with Bollywood's Dhak Dhak queen, Manisha claimed she never felt nervous about the former. She went on to say that she performed better because she was able to learn from the expertise and age of the more seasoned actor.

Manisha Koirala on playing Mallikajaan in Heeramandi

On playing Mallikajaan in Heeramandi, Manisha had previously said that the experience was really different. "I can only say that it was possible because of a genius behind the camera, who directs so minutely and so much in detail that we as actors look so good on screen. We don’t know what we have done. He just takes that out from us," she added.

When asked about her experience working with Bhansali again, Manisha said that she waited 28 years for SLB to call her. "It has been a pleasure. It was a pleasure back then and it is a pleasure and is an honour to be working with that genius,” she concluded.