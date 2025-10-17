Updated 17 October 2025 at 08:50 IST
Manoj Bajpayee Endorsing Political Party Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025? The Family Man Actor Issues Clarification
Manoj Bajpayee has issued a clarification over his viral video campaigning for a political party ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Manoj Bajpayee recently found himself at the centre of a poll campaign video amid the upcoming Bihar elections 2025. Soon after the video went viral, the actor issued a statement calling it "fake" and appealed to his fans not to share or encourage such misleading content. The video is alleged to have been doctored by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Manoj Bajpayee issues a clarification
Taking to his X handle, Manoj revealed that the viral video is an old advertisement he did for Prime Video India. "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content," the post reads.
Soon after, his fans flooded the comment section with support for the actor. A user wrote, "In today's digital age, deepfakes and deceptive editing are a genuine threat to every public figure's reputation. Relying on such manipulated content to assign party allegiance undermines the very foundation of informed political discourse. We must be better than that." Another wrote, “This is why celebrities are moving courts to protect their ‘personality rights’." A section of the internet asked The Family Man actor to file a defamation case against RJD members.
What's next for Manoj Bajpayee?
The actor was last seen in Netflix's original Inspector Zende, which was hailed by the audience. Next, he will be seen in Police Station Mein Bhoot, marking his reunion with Ram Gopal Varma. The film has gone on floors and is expected to hit the theatres in summer 2026. He also has the third installment of The Family Man in the lineup, but the makers have yet to announce the release date.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 08:50 IST