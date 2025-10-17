Manoj Bajpayee Endorsing Political Party Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025? The Family Man Actor Issues Clarification

Manoj Bajpayee recently found himself at the centre of a poll campaign video amid the upcoming Bihar elections 2025. Soon after the video went viral, the actor issued a statement calling it "fake" and appealed to his fans not to share or encourage such misleading content. The video is alleged to have been doctored by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Manoj Bajpayee issues a clarification

Taking to his X handle, Manoj revealed that the viral video is an old advertisement he did for Prime Video India. "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content," the post reads.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Soon after, his fans flooded the comment section with support for the actor. A user wrote, "In today's digital age, deepfakes and deceptive editing are a genuine threat to every public figure's reputation. Relying on such manipulated content to assign party allegiance undermines the very foundation of informed political discourse. We must be better than that." Another wrote, “This is why celebrities are moving courts to protect their ‘personality rights’." A section of the internet asked The Family Man actor to file a defamation case against RJD members.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What's next for Manoj Bajpayee?