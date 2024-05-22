Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his film Bhaiyya Ji. The film will mark the actor’s 100th project in the industry. Ahead of the film’s release, on May 24, the actor recalled the first time he heard the story of the film, he was not sure he would be the right fit for the role.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Bhaiyya Ji

In an interview with ANI ahead of the film release, Manoj Bajpayee shared what the film is about and his reaction to the first time he heard the script. The actor shared that the plot of the movie is rooted in Indian soil and argued that these stories need to be heard. He said, “Bhaiya Ji's story is the story of Bihar, the film is about our soil, sometimes we should talk about our soil.”

Manoj also recalled that he did not think he would do justice to the role in the movie. He remembered telling the director that he would have done the film 10 years ago. He told the publication, “When Apoorv Singh Karki heard this story, he said that he would make this film with me, on this, I replied that let's talk to some other hero, then he said that you should do this film. I agreed and said it would have been fine if I had done such a film 10 years ago, but today when this film has been made, I feel proud.”

Manoj Bajpayee says the biggest risk he took in life was to start acting

In the same conversation, Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about his life experiences and his career so far. Talking about his acting career as a ‘risk’, he said, “The biggest risk I took in my life was becoming an actor which was a bigger risk.” He also said, “Everything that has happened in my life is like a miracle. If I write a book, I will have to write two books as one book is less for my experiences.”

Despite having reached the significant milestone of starring in 100 movies, the actor still believes his breakthrough role as Bhikhu Mhatre to be his most remarkable. He said, “I have done 100 films till now, but the role of Bhikhu Mhatre (Satya) is very close to my heart.” Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.