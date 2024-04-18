Advertisement

Manoj Bajapyee’s recent release -Silence 2 premiered on Zee 5 on April 16. Ahead of the show’s release, the actor, who began his career in films nearly two decades back, took a walk down memory lane. He recalled the time when he kept details of his breakthrough project - Satya to himself so as to not jinx its release.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee recalled the time when he featured in Satya. The actor essayed the role of gangster Bhiku Mhatre in the crime drama movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Released in 1998, Satya served as a breakthrough for the actor who was introduced to the mainstream cinema thereafter. Bajpayee’s performance as Bhiku in the film is revered to date.

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Satya | Image: IMDb

However, given the time when the film was released, Manoj was not sure if it would ever see the light of day and thus kept details of the project under wraps. He told ANI, “I did not tell my parents and friends that I got Satya until the film’s release date was locked because I did not want to jinx it. Earlier, it used to be unpredictable, they would sign you and then they would not do it, sometimes films would also get shelved.” He recalled breaking the news of the movie only once the release date was locked and claimed, “Satya became a super duper hit.”

Manoj Bajapayee plays a dangerous cop in Silence 2

Manoj Bajpayee headlines the crime drama Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel to his 2021 film Silence…Can You Hear It? He is reprising the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also helmed the first part. In the first installment, Avinash sets out to investigate the mysterious murder of a high-profile woman, peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths. As the suspense builds, the audience is taken on an intense journey that culminates with a shocking revelation.

The second part of Silence promises yet another compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists. Each moment of the film will hold a clue, challenging viewers to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. Manoj’s performance, coupled with Deohans' skillful direction, the movie will take the suspense genre to new heights. Silence 2 also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid, and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie premiered on ZEE5 on April 16.

(With inputs from IANS)