Celebrities are always making headlines for some or the other reason, sometimes for the statement they make and other times for the salary they have quoted for a particular project. However, this was not the case always and there was a time when actors didn't earn much but were given other benefits like conveyance charges. Speaking of which, Manoj Bajpayee, who struggled for many years, before making it big in the film industry, opened up about the days when he would get some money as conveyance. The actor revealed how he used to make plans with that extra cash.

Our biggest support used to be conveyance: Manoj Bajpayee

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Manoj shared that back then salary was "anyway less". However their "biggest support" used to be conveyance. According to the Gulmohar actor, he used to get ₹150 and then plan what he would do with that money. When Cyrus asked if stars still got a conveyance allowance, Manoj said, “Sadly, it’s not there (anymore).” Manoj laughed and said that earlier, actors who travelled in their personal cars would get a petrol allowance but that's not the case anymore.

(A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee's interview has come amid the reports of Akshay Kumar being paid ₹165 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. But, despite being in the theatres for over a week, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film has barely managed to earn ₹50 crore.

When Alia Bhatt talked about actor's salaries in Hindi cinema

Earlier, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also opened up about the salaries of actors in Bollywood and said that she agrees the actor's salary should be balanced out against the budget of the film. "There are many examples of actors refusing pending fees (or returning money) after learning that their movies have performed poorly," said Alia Bhatt.