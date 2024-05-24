Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his film Bhaiyya Ji. The movie will mark the actor’s 100th project in the industry. Ahead of the release, the actor spoke about the audience flocking to regional cinema instead of opting to watch Bollywood films.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals filmmaking used in Bhaiyya Ji is similar to regional cinema

In an interview with DNA, Manoj Bajpayee admitted that the filmmaking style of his next film Bhaiyya Ji is influenced by Tamil and Telugu cinema. He added that the film entails elements from mass regional films that became popular in the North in the 1990s. He also reasoned why post-pandemic regional films began doing better than Hindi movies.

He argued, “Today, the audience is giving us a message. It’s up to us to read it. In this film, I was certain that we have to get the culture of north India, which has been missing for so many years. We have been busy making urban stories.” He added, “Mainstream cinema is all about glitz and glamour and yes, those films have done very well. But there was a message coming from the audience when all the south films were doing well.”

Manoj Bajpayee revealed what the audience wants from films now

Manoj Bajpayee is sure that his latest film will become a big success because it is rooted in local stories and not trends. He added, “You can’t run from trends. They work here because the investors also go for tried-and-tested formula, so that their money is in safe hands. But the reason I want Bhaiyya Ji to become successful is because if this becomes a trend that we have to put out very indigenous and local stories with characters that are rooted, that will be a big success.”

He argued that Bollywood needs to learn from the South and said, “After watching Kantara, RRR, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, I felt that we have to tell a story that is very much rooted in your culture. People are staying away from urban stories and characters.” Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, also stars Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky Pal and Jatin Goswami in key roles.